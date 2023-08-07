AUSTRALIA – Senator Alex Antic asking Moderna a simple question. What is the rate of adverse effects?
There will be no amnesty. Never forget what governments in collusion with Pharma did to you and to society.
On the basis of … “I don’t know”
— Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) August 4, 2023
“They will create the virus themselves and sell you the antidotes. Thereafter, they will pretend to take time to find the cure when they already have it.”
— Muammar Gaddafi, 2009
“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
— George Orwell, “1984”
