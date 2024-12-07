Australian Medical Icon Breaks Down in Tears During Debate with Government Officials Over COVID-19 Vaccine Catastrophe: “The Most Uncontrolled Experimentation Ever on Humankind”

The Pilbara’s Town of Port Hedland passed a significant motion on October 11th, demanding that the Prime Minister, the Premier, and their respective Health Ministers acknowledge and address the concerns raised by the Federal Member for Monash, The Honourable Russell Broadbent MP, through numerous letters to the Prime Minister.

As a result, The Great Debate: Port Hedland vs The Premier was hosted on November 29, 2024, at Perth’s Convention and Exhibition Centre in Western Australia.

This event, featuring politicians, scientists, and legal experts, focused on the Australian government’s handling of safety concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccines and called for increased transparency and improved public health policy.

Despite an invitation to attend, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook declined, further fueling public frustration with the government’s approach to these critical health issues, according to one of the speakers, Dr. Maryanne Demasi.

A key figure at the debate, Professor Ian Brighthope, a respected voice in Australian medicine, expressed his dismay and concern about the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Professor Brighthope, who initially gained recognition for his innovative approach to cancer treatment, noted the drastic shift in his career focus due to what he described as “the most uncontrolled experimentation ever on humankind.”

Citing the work of Dr. David Spiker, Brighthope revealed alarming findings of synthetic DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

He described the risks of genomic instability, which could lead to cancers, autoimmune diseases, and other severe health issues.

The contamination levels, he stated, were up to 145 times the permissible limit, an oversight he called “a catastrophic failure of public health governance.”

He criticized the widespread administration of vaccines, citing severe health repercussions, including rapidly progressing cancers and other serious diseases emerging post-vaccination in younger populations aged 14 to 40.

Professor Brighthope:

Throughout the world, my colleagues and I are witness to a very disturbing trend that must be addressed. Patients who have been cancer-free for many years are suddenly relapsing with aggressive explosive cancers shortly after receiving booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. These cases show very rapid tumor growth following the booster administration.

Very rapid tumor growth. The nature of these cancers is extremely unsettling. They are not just slow-growing, progressive types we are accustomed to managing. They are aggressive, often presenting in advanced stages and affecting multiple organs by the time they are diagnosed.

[…]

These turbo cancers are emerging faster and more virulence than what we would expect in patients, including in patients who had otherwise been stable for many years… The public health authorities are reluctant to acknowledge the correlation. This is happening across the globe where the mRNA vaccines have been administered.

Australia has administered more than 60 million doses of these vaccines to over 20 million people. Australia’s governmental health authorities have chosen not to monitor new or emerging cancer trends following the widespread use of these vaccines. […] This issue is a potential long-term health crisis waiting to happen. This matter must be taken seriously by every Australian. We must advocate for immediate public health responses. We need our health authorities to begin monitoring these trends. Without immediate action, we risk leaving Australians vulnerable to a wave of preventable diseases that may devastate families and strain our healthcare system.

Professor Brighthope lambasted Australian health authorities for their lack of oversight and transparency. He accused them of ignoring emerging cancer trends linked to vaccinations and failing to release critical post-vaccination health data.

Professor Brighthope lambasted Australian health authorities for their lack of oversight and transparency. He accused them of ignoring emerging cancer trends linked to vaccinations and failing to release critical post-vaccination health data.

He also warned that these vaccines contained endotoxins, capable of causing severe reactions, and a SV40 sequence, a known cancer promoter. Brighthope proposed a five-point plan to address the unfolding public health crisis: Monitor cancer trends post-vaccination. Develop testing protocols for those exposed to synthetic DNA. Halt the distribution of contaminated vaccines and enforce strict safety standards. Conduct research into the prevention and treatment of vaccine-related conditions. Commence educational and preventative programs at the primary healthcare level. Brighthope concluded with a rallying cry: "I'd like us all to remember, the failures of the past must not be repeated. The truth must prevail over censorship and coercion. Somebody needs to speak to the chair of the ABC. Who believes that the ABC always tells the truth? I used to admire the ABC for its truth-telling, but it has failed. It has failed dismaly, and it has built its information and its narrative on that one big lie. The truth must prevail over censorship and coercion, And the health of future generations depends on the actions we take today and tomorrow. We must prioritize human life and dignity over profits and politics." Watch the full video below: