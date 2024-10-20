Australian senator, Ralph Babet: “The people that you elect to run your country are puppets… The people behind the scenes that pull those strings—they don’t have your best interests at heart.”

One thought on “Australian senator, Ralph Babet: “The people that you elect to run your country are puppets… The people behind the scenes that pull those strings—they don’t have your best interests at heart.”

  1. Blowing the whistle? Yet he urges, “Get active. Join a party. Run for parliament.”

    Ralph, you don’t fix the problem by upholding that which advances it.

