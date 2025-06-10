Austria In Shock After School Shooting Leaves 10 Dead, Dozens Injured

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Austria is in mourning after the worst school shooting in the country’s modern history unfolded on Tuesday morning in Graz.

A 22-year-old former student of the BORG Dreierschützengasse opened fire shortly before 10 a.m., killing at least nine people and injuring at least 28 others before taking his own life in a school restroom.

According to initial reports from Kronen Zeitung, the attacker used both a shotgun and a handgun during the rampage, which targeted two classrooms. Authorities confirmed that the gunman, a former pupil of the school, had recently acquired the weapons and may have been motivated by a long-standing grievance over bullying.

Governor Mario Kunasek of Styria (FPÖ) expressed deep shock in a public statement, “It is unbelievable what happened today in Graz. As governor and as a father, I am deeply saddened by this act of madness, which has brought so much disaster and incredible suffering. My thoughts are with the innocent victims, families, and teachers.”

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker and members of the federal government traveled to Graz to address the nation. A press conference was scheduled for the afternoon to provide further details about the tragedy.

The scene was rapidly secured by emergency responders, including the elite Cobra police unit. Authorities have since declared the situation safe, although the area around the school remained cordoned off for much of the day. Two care centers were set up to provide support for victims, families, and witnesses.

The Styrian hospital association KAGes confirmed that at least 28 people, including students and staff, were injured in the attack and are receiving treatment. Victims were distributed across multiple hospitals in Graz, with psychological care being extended to both families and medical personnel.

Video footage circulated online shows the moment gunfire erupted inside a classroom, and additional clips depict emergency teams sweeping through the school with weapons drawn.

Terrified students can be seen fleeing the building or waiting in shock as medics carry away the wounded.