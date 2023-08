Author of ‘Behind the Green Mask’, the late Rosa Koire, summarises the totalitarian globalist takeover plan known as UN Agenda 21 (which later formed the basis for Agenda 2030):pic.twitter.com/qdihaOuz0Q

“Agenda 21 is about restricting your ability to be free… The idea is that…

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) August 17, 2023