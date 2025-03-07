Authorities arrest Oregon trans extremist accused of firebombing, shooting up Tesla dealership in Salem

By Andy Ngo and Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of launching several firebombing and shooting attacks on a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon. Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, of Salem, was taken into custody on Tuesday and has been arraigned on federal felony charges. The defendant is a far-left extremist LGBTQ activist who identifies as transgender.

Lansky has been charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and was remanded to custody Wednesday until further court proceedings, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice for the District of Oregon. He was apprehended in Salem without incident after authorities linked him to reports that an individual had been throwing Molotov cocktails and shooting up the Tesla dealership on two separate occasions.

According to court documents, Lansky allegedly launched the first attack on January 20, 2025, the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. He was reportedly captured on surveillance video footage throwing Molotov cocktails that “struck a dealership building and several vehicles.”

“The subject walked between the building and the vehicles parked in front of it, then pulled out a bag and started lighting an object on fire,” court documents state. “The subject threw the object at a red Tesla SUV parked in front of the building, which started to catch fire, and then threw an object through the showroom window. The subject proceeded to throw three or four more objects at other vehicles parked in front of the building.”

Lansky had been concealing his identity behind a black facial covering and what looked to be a black chador at the time of the attack, according to stills from video surveillance included in court documents.

Surveillance video footage shows Lansky with a lit Molotov cocktail and a rifle. US District Court – District of Oregon



The Molotov cocktails left behind at the Tesla parking lot. Courtesy: US District Court – District of Oregon

On February 19, 2025, Lansky allegedly carried out a second attack at the dealership, which included shooting out the windows of the building and firing bullets into a Tesla vehicle, per court filings. Court documents state that Lansky was seen carrying an AR-15-style rifle with a suppressor.

Authorities determined Lansky as the suspect by linking his vehicle to both incidents.



The aftermath of the attack on January 20, 2025

Lansky can be found on X, formerly known as Twitter, under the username @AllisonTesla. His bio states that he is a product developer, tester, and model for a sex toy shop. He also creates transgender pornographic content under the alias “Allison Tesla.”

Lansky describes himself as an LGBTQIA+, trans, human rights, and women’s rights activist. His activism has included encouraging leftists to use firearms. In September 2024, Lansky ran a booth at Salem Pride in the Park, where he was recruiting event attendees to take firearm courses at River Park, according to a previous report from Salem Reporter.

Screenshot of Lansky’s X account



Lansky creates transgender pornography



Lansky was featured in a 2024 report recruiting leftists to attend firearm trainings

According to his LinkedIn account, Lansky is employed as an audio engineer at the far-left First Congregational United Church of Christ of Portland. Additionally, his account on Reddit shows that Lansky has a significant obsession with weapons, including firearms, per several posts.

Democratic and far-left activists have targeted Tesla dealerships, showrooms, and vehicles across the country with serious acts of violence since President Donald Trump returned to the White House on January 20. The violence stems from their anger and resentment against billionaire Tesla owner, Elon Musk, who is leading the Trump administration’s newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The case is being investigated by the Salem Police Department, the FBI, and the ATF. Assistant US Attorney for the District of Oregon Parakram Singh is prosecuting the case.