“BBC is the Virus” – At Least 6 BBC Buildings Across UK Covered with Photos of People Who Died from COVID Vaccine

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The people have had enough. At least six BBC buildings across the UK were covered with placards and photos of people who died from the COVID vaccine.

The rally called the “media is the virus” was held on Saturday, January 7th, and it was organized by three different groups: The People’s Resistance, Freedom Fighters, and The North Unites.

At least six BBC locations were simultaneously targeted during the rally: BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Sheffield, BBC Yorkshire Leeds, BBC Media City Salford, BBC the Mailbox Birmingham, and BBC Barrack Rd, Newcastle.

“The BBC are traitors to our country,” according to a post on Telegram. “All mockingbird media are traitors to everyone’s country and have been for a very long time,” the post continued.The groups posted stickers on BBC’s windows with photos of the people who died from the vaccine.

“BBC buildings today were given some TRUTH,” a post on Telegram reads. “Enough is enough….the media is complicit in the biggest crimes against humanity and need to be held accountable for the deaths and harms caused to our friends and families.”

Watch the video below:

Watch: BBC news studio windows being plastered with stickers, posters, and pictures of loved ones believed to be injured or killed by the Covid-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/TMsEeNHNeG — The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) January 16, 2023

Here’s another video:

According to the announcement from the groups, the BBC is:

Silences the dead & injured on social media.

Took $23.7M from the Gates Foundation.

Gates bought $55M in BioNTech shares in Sep 2019 – “The BBC is committed to achieving due impartiality in all its output.” ~ BBC editorial guidelines.

Below are just some of the photos of individuals who died from the experimental Covid vaccine posted at the BBC headquarters:

