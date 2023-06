Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine from Defence.gov

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s thirty-ninth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It includes key capabilities to support Ukraine’s air defenders as they bravely protect Ukraine’s soldiers, civilians, and critical infrastructure amid Russia’s continuing air strikes killing civilians across Ukraine. This security assistance package also contains artillery, anti-armor capabilities, and ammunition, including tens of millions of rounds of small arms ammunition, valued at up to $300 million to help Ukraine continue to defend its sovereign territory.

The capabilities in this package include:

• Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

• AIM-7 missiles for air defense;

• Avenger air defense systems;

• Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

• Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

• 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

• 105mm tank ammunition;

• Precision aerial munitions;

• Zuni aircraft rockets;

• Munitions for Unmanned Aerial Systems;

• AT-4 anti-armor systems;

• Over 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

• Mine clearing equipment and systems;

• Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;

• Night vision devices;

• Spare parts, generators, and other field equipment.

The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.