Biden Considering Granting Amnesty, Handing Out Green Cards To Illegal Immigrants: REPORT

By JAKE SMITH – Daily Caller

President Joe Biden is currently considering granting amnesty to illegal migrants in a bid to act on the worsening immigration crisis, according to Politico.

Biden and his administration are weighing several ideas to take a tougher stance on the southern border crisis and illegal immigration amid criticisms he has thus far failed to act on either. The administration could start dolling out green cards to illegal immigrants who have long stayed inside the United States, thereby giving them amnesty to stay in the country, three people familiar with the planning told Politico. (RELATED: Immigration Overtakes Inflation As Top Voter Concern In 2024: POLL)

The plan would grant migrants who have been in the country for more than 10 years access to the cancellation of removal program provided that they have relatives who would suffer if they were deported, according to Politico. Migrants could then receive a green card — a permanent residency grant — if they meet the cancellation of removal requirements and an immigration judge rules in their favor.

It would represent a larger effort by Biden to take action on behalf of illegal immigrants who have long stayed inside the U.S., the three officials told Politico. The Obama administration took similar action in 2012 with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which delayed the deportation of illegal migrants who came to the U.S. when they were minors.

One idea the administration has mused is increasing support to states and cities that have taken in a high number of illegal immigrants, such as Denver, Colorado and New York City. Biden also previously considered using executive authority to make it harder to claim asylum at the southern border by raising the standards for a migrant to claim “credible fear” of being deported to their home country.

Biden previously claimed he was unable to act on the southern border crisis or illegal immigration unless Congress gave him approval to do so, going so far as to blame Republican lawmakers for stonewalling him.

“I’ve done all I can do. Just give me the power. I’ve asked from the very day I got into office,” Biden said during a press gaggle on Jan. 30.

Illegal immigration has skyrocketed under the Biden administration. Roughly 2 million migrant encounters were recorded by Border Patrol at the southern border in fiscal year 2023, up from approximately 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection. Migrant apprehensions at the southern border never crossed more than one million under the former Trump administration.