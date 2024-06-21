BIDEN MIGRANT CRIME: Five illegals — three from Honduras and two from Mexico — have been arrested in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl from her Indiana home. pic.twitter.com/3YY13lEYeq
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 20, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
BIDEN MIGRANT CRIME: Five illegals — three from Honduras and two from Mexico — have been arrested in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl from her Indiana home. pic.twitter.com/3YY13lEYeq
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 20, 2024