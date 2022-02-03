Biden White House Launches New Gun Control Initiative

Breitbart – by AWR Hawkins

The White House announced Thursday that President Joe Biden is launching new gun controls, which include a National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative.

The WH used a press release to explain the initiative “will train a national cadre of prosecutors and disseminate investigation and prosecution tools to help bring cases against those who use ghost guns to commit crimes.”

The WH also noted that Biden also plans to step up actions against “unlicensed dealers” who sell firearms without background checks.

It should be noted Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) are required by federal law to perform a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check on every gun they sell, whether new or used. But federal law does not require a NICS check to be performed in a private sale where a neighbor sells a gun to a neighbor or one individual sells a gun to a life-long friend.

Biden campaigned on a gun control platform, going so far as to pledge to take down gun manufacturers.

On February 24, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Biden referenced gun makers during a South Carolina campaign speech then said, “I’m going to take you down.”

