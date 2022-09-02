Biden White House: You Must Agree With The Majority, Otherwise You Are An Extremist

Sep 1, 2022
President Joe Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke for the President Joe Biden White House which believes you must agree with the majority, otherwise you are an extremist, during the White House press briefing on 9/1/2022.
I’d like to know exactly how they “see” what the “majority” of people “think”. This may be a wacky conspiracy theory here but wouldn’t you have to ask EVERY person in the US what they thought about a subject to “see” what a clear majority of that total would be? These people (?) are extremely fu*ked in the head if they think we don’t see right through their complete nonsense! For how long do we allow this to get more & more ridiculous before the levee breaks & the day of reckoning is upon us all?
They say that like it’s a bad thing … name calling children , don’t mean shit to me , but further proves my point about them
The majority of Americans are effin retarded. It is extreme to think independently.
Fk you and your extreme bucket crabs.