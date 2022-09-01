Massive ‘My Son Hunter’ Bridge Banner Goes Up in Dallas, Texas

Breitbart – by Jerome Hudson

With over 4 million views of the trailer, it appears that My Son Hunter has inspired folks in the Lone Star State to spread the word about the highly anticipated movie. The Dallas 1776 Bridge Brigade put up a massive banner on the Northpark Blvd Bridge over Central Expwy (75N), in the heart of Dallas, Texas.

We are so grateful for our friends in Dallas spreading the word! #MySonHunter pic.twitter.com/ZxAuYH4s8t — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) August 31, 2022

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/09/01/massive-my-son-hunter-bridge-banner-goes-up-in-dallas-texas/