Bilderberg Meeting Now In Washington, DC For The 1st Time Since The Pandemic

One of the world’s most powerful meetings is now underway in Washington, DC.

More than 120 of Europe and North America’s elite from the world of politics, business, big tech, media and academia are convening at the notoriously secretive 68th Bilderberg Meeting from June 2 to 5 to discuss key global issues.

The secretive summit of the global elite is taking place for the first time in three years due to the plandemic.

The CEO of Pfizer, the head of the CIA, the Director of the NSC, the VP of Facebook, the King of Holland and the Secretary General of NATO are all secretly meeting right now behind closed doors in DC. It's called Bilderberg, & not a single major media outlet has reported on it. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 2, 2022

The key topics for discussion this year include:

Geopolitical Realignment

NATO Challenges

China

Indo-Pacific Realignment

Sino-US Tech Competition

Russia

Continuity of Government and the Economy

Disruption of the Global Financial System

Disinformation

Energy Security and Sustainability

Post Pandemic Health

Fragmentation of Democratic Societies

Trade and Deglobalisation

Ukraine

Among this year guests are Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Henry Kissinger, former CIA head David Petraeus, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, venture capitalist and GOP megadonor Peter Theil.

Influential political and business leaders who have previously attended the Bilderberg Conference include former U.S. President Bill Clinton, businessman and former Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and International Monetary Fund director Christine Lagarde.

The conference, initially started by the Dutch royal family in 1954, is seen as the genesis for ideas ranging from free trade agreements like NAFTA to the creation of the European Union.

But the also the subject of controversy given its powerful list of attendees and its private nature. The secretive meetings are held under Chatham House Rules, which allow participants to use and report information exchanged there, but prohibit participants from not disclosing the source.

Many believe those in attendance of the meeting are selected to impose a “new world order.”

The documentary “Shade The Motion Picture” begins its journey at the Bilderberg Conference in 2012 in Chantilly, Virginia and showcases the group’s covert history.

