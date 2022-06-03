Jerry Nadler says he supports banning 18-year-olds form buying guns because their brains aren't fully formed but opposes raising the draft age to 21 because "if the country needs people [to fight wars], it needs people." pic.twitter.com/a82v1rbMSO
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 2, 2022
Posted: June 3, 2022
Categories: Videos
4 thoughts on “Jerry Nadler says…”
A kike has spoken! Both his arguments are against freedom and our Rights because they BOTH serve zog; the disarmament of the People and destruction of the Second Article and the useless eaters that perform its will for power, wealth and freedom’s demise.
Oh yeah Nadler maggot
But I surely bet you think elementary school kids brains are fully formed to teach them about their Gender beliefs and sex and every other twisted queer shit huh..!?
You are All going down….! Vial scum
It seems as though this commie thinks its fine for the ones he says that their mind are not formed yet to go kill for his causes, but its not alright for them to protect themselves here at home. Pretending to not see a communist take over of this country doesn’t make it go way.I’m getting old but if there is going to be a party let it rip. We see where this peaceful resistance has placed us as they have constructed a total police state right before our eyes. Now we see them allowing a peaceful invasion at the southern border and giving the rest to other countries. A fight is coming and everyone with a functioning brain knows it is.