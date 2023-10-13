Bill Gates Boasts 1.2 BILLION Africans Will Soon Have mRNA Forcibly Injected Into Their Bodies

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates has boasted that mRNA chemicals will soon be forcibly injected into the bodies of over 1.2 billion Africans, as the roll-out of his mandatory jab was given approval this month.

On Monday, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced they would be funnelling a whopping $40 million in funding to accelerate the plan to force-jab the entire continent of Africa.

The huge cash injection will “advance access to mRNA research and vaccine manufacturing technology that will support low-and middle-income countries’ (LMICs) capacity to develop high-quality, lifesaving vaccines at scale,” according to an October 9 press release from the Gates Foundation.

British journalist Stephen McQueen reports: The $40 million will be spent on boosting access to low-cost mRNA research.

Much of the investment, $20 million, will fund a manufacturing platform developed by Belgium-based Quantoom Biosciences.

Two research institutes in Africa—located in Senegal and South Africa—will also get $5 million each.

The remaining $10 million will go to vaccine manufacturers from low- and middle-income countries.

According to the press release, Quantoom’s platform can lead to a more than 50 percent drop in mRNA vaccine development costs compared to traditional mRNA technology.

The Gates Foundation argues that mRNA vaccines have “simpler research and manufacturing processes” compared to traditional vaccines.

As such, expanding the technology to countries like South Africa and Senegal can lead to the development of low-cost mRNA vaccines for diseases like malaria and tuberculosis.

This isn’t the first investment Gates has made in the scheme, however.

The latest $40 million adds to the $55 million the Gates Foundation has already pumped into mRNA manufacturing technology.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, Nigeria’s coordinating minister of health and social welfare and a global expert on vaccines, touted the “benefit” of Gates advancing mRNA technology.

“Putting innovative mRNA technology in the hands of researchers and manufacturers in Africa and around the world will help ensure more people benefit from next-generation vaccines,” Pate said.

“This collaboration is an encouraging step that will increase access to critical health technologies and help African countries develop vaccines that meet the needs of their people.”

The Gates Foundation’s new investment comes as mRNA technology has sparked numerous safety concerns.

Just last month, renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough gave damning testimony before a European Parliament hearing.

McCullough said that everything he has learned about mRNA vaccines has been “horrifying.”

“There’s not a single study showing that the messenger RNA is broken down” in the human body once it is injected, he said.

“There’s not a study showing it leaves the body.”

Since the vaccines are “made synthetically, [mRNA] cannot be broken down.”

For the COVID-19 vaccine, the mRNA sequence was copied from the virus’s spike protein.

This was considered at least one of the aspects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that made it so harmful to the body.

“We have the spike protein—the lethal protein from the [COVID-19] vaccines found in the human body after vaccination—circulating at least for six months, if not longer,” Dr. McCullough said of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

“And if people take an injection in another six months, there’s another installation in more circulating potentially lethal protein.”

WATCH:

As The People’s Voice recently reported, scientist Drew Weissman, who won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his role in developing mRNA technology, warned in a 2018 paper that not only did clinical trials of mRNA vaccines produce “more modest [results] in humans than was expected based on animal models,” but that the “side effects were not trivial.”

A recent study published in Frontiers in Immunology has raised concerns about potential alterations to base functions of a person’s immune system by Pfizer’s mRNA Covid vaccine.

The researchers examined children who had received COVID-19 shots.

They found that there was “a general decrease in cytokine and chemokine responses” to bacteria, fungi, and non-COVID viruses.

Cytokines and chemokines are proteins secreted by the cells of the immune system.

The researchers wrote:

“Our findings suggest SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination could alter the immune response to other pathogens, which cause both vaccine-preventable and non-vaccine-preventable diseases.

“This is particularly relevant in children as they: have extensive exposure to microbes at daycare, school, and social occasions; are often encountering these microbes for the first time; and receive multiple vaccines as part of routine childhood vaccination schedules.”

In an interview with The Epoch Times, Andrew Bostom, a cardiovascular research expert and retired professor of medicine at Brown University, said that the study suggests repeated mRNA vaccinations could “predispose children to both viral and bacterial infections.”

Multiple studies have also confirmed links between mRNA Covid shots and heart problems.

A recent study from Japan investigated people who received a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA shot.

They found that such people had higher levels of fluorodeoxyglucose F18 (FDG) in their heart, spleen, and liver compared to unvaccinated individuals.

FDG is a glucose analog and marker of inflammation in the body.

The researchers wrote in the study that higher FDG levels indicate heart inflammation.

Another study found that Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine presented a higher risk of damage to the myocardium, the middle muscular layer of the heart.

The study found that getting an injection was associated with “elevation of markers of myocardial injury” in about one out of 35 individuals (2.8 percent).

In a generally healthy population, this level would be around 1 percent, the study stated.

The researchers followed the subjects who experienced adverse effects post-vaccination for 30 days, as Slay News reported.

The study found that half of them had unusually high levels of high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T, which is an indicator of subclinical heart damage.

Amid overwhelming evidence of mRNA vaccines leading to heart complications, some studies also suggest that the COVID-19 infection may be more dangerous than the vaccines.

An August 2022 study published in the American Heart Association (AHA) looked at individuals above 13 years of age who had received at least one dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

The subjects were admitted to a hospital or died from myocarditis between December 1, 2020, and December 15, 2021.

“Overall, the risk of myocarditis is greater after SARS-CoV-2 infection than after COVID-19 vaccination and remains modest after sequential doses including a booster dose of BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer),” it said.

However, “the risk of myocarditis after vaccination is higher in younger men, particularly after a second dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine (Moderna).”

Last month, Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, advised people under 65 years of age not to take the new COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Ladapo also said those over 65 should discuss the risks of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with their doctor to decide on their health approach during the pandemic.

“There’s essentially no evidence for it,” he said during a news conference.

“There’s been no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people, there’s been no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people.

“There are multiple studies now from around the world, Brazil, Australia, United States that show that over time these vaccines, these mRNA COVID-19 products actually increase your chances of contracting COVID-19.”