Blinken in Tel Aviv: ‘We Are Fully Prepared to Defend Israel’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Israel on Monday to underscore America’s commitment to defending the Jewish state from the consequences of their own actions.

Blinken said during a press conference in Tel Aviv that the US has “deployed additional assets to the region” (see: two aircraft carriers, fighter jets, attack planes, Navy destroyers, cruisers and 4,500 US marines and sailors) “not to provoke aggression but rather to deter [aggression]” and to make clear that “we are fully prepared to defend Israel.”

“We’ve coupled this effort with an intense diplomatic campaign, virtually a global diplomatic campaign, working with countries around the world to send the message strongly to every concerned party not to take any steps that would escalate tensions, that would risk provoking a wider conflict,” Blinken added.

Israel spent the past three weeks going on a bomb-a-thon and assassination spree hitting at least five separate countries (allegedly in defiance of the US) but now that Iran is threatening to retaliate Blinken is urging de-escalation.

If we had an honest press, the reporters in the room would have burst out laughing.

To the same end, Blinken put forward the same old six week pause “ceasefire” that was previously rejected to act like Israel is acting in good faith (just three weeks after the Jewish state assassinated Hamas’s chief negotiator).

Perhaps the next stop on Blinken’s trip will be visiting a gay bar in Tel Aviv with his rock band to do another performance of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

The fact this clown is our top diplomat is a national disgrace.