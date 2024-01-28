Border Patrol catches two child sex offenders, a murderer, and felon illegally entering US

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

This week, US Border Patrol agents caught two child sex offenders, a convicted murderer, and a felon trying to cross the border illegally into the United States.

In a post on X, Chief of the US Border Patrol Jason Owens posted the picture of two men and said, “USBP agents in Del Rio, TX & Rio Grande Valley, TX nabbed two child sex offenders with prior felony convictions.”

“These subjects were caught trying to re-enter the U.S. illegally,” he added. “Agents being out on patrol is what stopped them from getting to your communities. #HonorFirst”

On Thursday, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin posted two other men who had been captured. He said, “Tucson Sector agents apprehended two migrants for unlawful entry into the U.S.” he noted, “Both subjects have alarming felony convictions. One for 2nd Degree Murder and Attempted Murder, and the other for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Both face federal prosecution.”

The arrests come as Customs and Border Protection revealed that the Border Patrol encountered 634,066 illegal immigrants trying to cross the US border since October. Of those 50, were listed on the terror watchlist.

President Biden vowed to close the border if Congress gives him a new emergency power that would allow him to shut down the border when it is “overwhelmed.” A Senate Bill would also provide an “additional 1,300 border patrol agents, 375 immigration judges, 1,600 asylum officers, and over 100 cutting-edge inspection machines to help detect and stop fentanyl at our southwest border,” Biden said.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said on Saturday that President Biden doesn’t need to wait for Congress to take action on the border crisis. “As I explained to him in a letter late last year, and have specifically reiterated to him on multiple occasions since, he can and must take executive action immediately to reverse the catastrophe he has created,” he said in a post on X.

“The Immigration and Nationality Act coupled with recent Supreme Court precedent give him ‘ample authority’ to ‘suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate,'” Johnson noted. “President Biden can begin to secure the border by ending catch-and-release, ceasing exploitation of parole authority, reinstating the Remain in Mexico program, expanding the use of expedited removal authority, and renewing construction of the border wall.”