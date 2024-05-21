BREAKING🚨 The Biden Administration is set to allow Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler to cash out his mining positions in the Democratic Republic of Congo which has enraged human rights activists… Gertler is responsible for thousands of child slave deaths in his illegal cobalt and diamond mines in the DRC…

BREAKING🚨 The Biden Administration is set to allow Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler to cash out his mining positions in the Democratic Republic of Congo which has enraged human rights activists…
Gertler is responsible for thousands of child slave deaths in his illegal cobalt and… pic.twitter.com/V9j4FbWeM4
— Pelham (@Resist_05) May 20, 2024
Are we looking at the end of the era of “jewish billionaires?” Has enough ugliness come out to show the world the horrors they’ve unleashed. For so long they have gotten away with tragedy-after-tragedy. Surely we can bring about a new era, free of parasitism and based in integrity. Surely.
Aside – Sometimes I hate people that have important and necessary thoughts and don’t float them out there. You’re like someone who sees a drowning child and expects somebody else to do the rescue. Use you gd-dmn voice.
