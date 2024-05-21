UN Claims Bill Gates’ ‘Global Digital ID’ Necessary To ‘Fight Climate Change’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

The United Nations has renewed its push to force Bill Gates’ Digital ID on the world, claiming that digitized identity is “crucial” in the fight against climate change.

Why is every measure to “fight climate change” always about giving the the global elite and their governments more control? Must be a coincidence.

Gates is demanding world governments follow the lead of the European Union and India and approve his “global digital ID” system which has inbuilt features designed to exclude people from participating in society if they do not comply with the globalist agenda.

According to the UN, Bill Gates’ Digital ID will provide numerous benefits for the hundreds of millions of people worldwide who lack the means to establish their identity:

“Embracing digitalization offers a pathway to bridging this global identity gap, with digital legal identity serving as a cornerstone of digital public infrastructure, fostering interoperability among diverse systems.”

The UN claims that digital identity allows displaced people to be easily identified and can play a role in disaster preparedness.

“These IDs store valuable personal information, including residence and medical conditions, which can be crucial during emergencies.”

However, the UN does not mention the fact that digital identity technology will grant the political elite the power to freeze people’s bank accounts, stop them from buying flights, groceries, basic necessities, and participating in society in any meaningful way.

“The digital identity is not just a passport you will have on your iPhone in a digital passport form. It entails just about everything the government would like to know about you,” explained Eva Vlaadingerbroek.

“The downside of it is – and I hope that people will start to see this – that the government can shut you down. If you want to buy a burger, red screen, not for you. That flight – not for you.”

“They are being very open and honest about what their goal is here,” continued Vlaadingerbroek. “We should take their word very seriously and say hell no, we should cancel these communists immediately, we should say get the hell out of my private life, I’m not having you track what I eat and where I go.”

The global elite are determined to take authoritarianism to a whole new level, far surpassing anything attempted in Mao’s China or Stalin’s Russia.

Ominously, the WEF came out with a series of articles in September pushing for DPI enforcement.

The WEF promises that the new “cashless societies” and digital IDs will be welcomed by the public due to their “zero-knowledge tech.”

They really think we are stupid and they can get away with their crimes against humanity.