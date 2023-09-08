BREAKING: Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, Is Running For Re-Election

By Chris – Trending Politics News

In a move that has taken many by surprise, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at the age of 83, declared her intention to run for another term in Congress Friday morning.

The announcement came via a tweet from Pelosi’s official campaign account, where she emphasized the need for “San Francisco values” and the importance of showcasing American resilience and unity.

Pelosi’s tweet reads: “Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy.”

Pelosi’s tenure as House Speaker was marked by contentious battles with conservative lawmakers and the Trump administration. Her decision comes at a time when many have been critical of those in Congress who have overstayed their welcome. Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, and now Pelosi are a few to name who have had their abilities questioned due to their high age.