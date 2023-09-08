Rich women of The View want illegal immigrants in New York ‘resettled elsewhere’

By Katie Daviscourt – The Post Millennial

It turns out that the rich women of The View aren’t so welcoming towards illegal immigrants. In fact, the Democrat hosts’ are calling for illegal immigrants to be “resettled” out of New York City, which is where the show is produced and its hosts reside.

Their comments came as the panel discussed New York Mayor Eric Adams’ recent town hall event in which he discussed the unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants being shipped to the state from the US/Mexico border, stating that New York City will be “destroyed” if the crisis is not properly addressed.

“We’ve dealt with this before. I lived in Miami. I was an immigrant in Miami in the 80s. You’ll remember when we had the Marielle boat lift. 125,000 Cubans came in a matter of six months. It puts tremendous stress on a city, on a community, on the social services,” Ana Navarro said.

“They need to be resettled elsewhere. Right? They need to be spread out,” she added.

Joy Behar added, “It’s only going to get worse with global warming and climate change because people can’t live in certain parts of this world.”

The View’s comments were seemingly out of left field given the hosts’ continuous advocacy for illegal immigrant rights, such as their past vocal support of sanctuary cities which is directly responsible for the crisis in New York City. The hosts say that “all immigrants are welcome” unless they start to negatively impact their own community.

During the town hall in Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Wednesday, Mayor Adams said that every neighborhood in the city will be impacted by the surge of illegal immigrants if they haven’t already. In a metropolis with a roughly 9 million-person population, the use of resources, deterioration in public safety, and the overcrowding of the city is a tragedy.

Adams demanded that the community leaders on the Upper West Side, an area that has seen a rise in homelessness and crime, come up with solutions.

In addition, Mayor Adams has been slamming the Biden administration over the past several months for their open-border policies which is the cause for the crisis in the City. Along with NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, Adams has also declared a state of emergency and called for the city’s sanctuary status to be revoked.