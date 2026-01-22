BREAKING:
Israel is raining bombs on civilian homes in South Lebanon right now.
Residential homes. Not military sites.
And this despite a so-called “ceasefire.” pic.twitter.com/O9uaKLzzF8
— sarah (@sahouraxo) January 21, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
BREAKING:
Israel is raining bombs on civilian homes in South Lebanon right now.
Residential homes. Not military sites.
And this despite a so-called “ceasefire.” pic.twitter.com/O9uaKLzzF8
— sarah (@sahouraxo) January 21, 2026
2 thoughts on “BREAKING: Israel is raining bombs on civilian homes in South Lebanon right now. Residential homes. Not military sites. And this despite a so-called “ceasefire.””
Unfrigginbelievable!!!
Who will hear the screams in this video? Who can do anything about them?
Will Israel continue its unabated killing in country after country, even as much of the world condemns it?
Do the laws of karma exist? Are they real?
Will retribution come to the order-givers and the order-followers who reign down terror and death on innocent people?
Is it up to us, the good people of the world to help the laws of karma along by giving those laws a personal push?
Has human life lost its long-held acknowledgement of being held sacred?
Most of my pain is that I can’t right any of these wrongs out there.
Just wondering… Is anyone really happy? Anyone?
.