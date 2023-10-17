BREAKING: Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday

By The Post Millennial

Joe Biden is visiting Israel on Wednesday in a surprise move demonstrating his support for the country amidst the turmoil caused by an unexpected terrorist attack by Hamas.

The announcement of Biden’s trip was made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who disclosed the plan from Israel’s capital, Tel Aviv.

Following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken emphasized that Biden’s visit intends to reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel. “He’s coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region and for the world,” Blinken said. According to Blinken, Biden aims to directly understand the needs of the Israeli people in securing their safety.

The purpose of his visit is to display solidarity with the nation as it grapples with the aftermath of the attack and readies itself for a potential ground invasion aimed at eliminating the militant group situated along its borders.

“On Wednesday, I’ll travel to Israel to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack. I’ll then travel to Jordan to address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” somone tweeted in first person from Biden’s POTUS X account.

The itinerary for the visit includes meetings with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. Additionally, Biden will make a stop in the neighboring country of Jordan.

“Highlighting the unique security risks facing a Biden trip, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Israel for meetings, was forced to take shelter in a bunker for five minutes with Netanyahu when sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting,” Reuters reported earlier today, speculating on the dangers of the trip Biden is now committed to taking.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that during his time in Jordan, the President plans to engage with regional leaders pivotal to any initiatives aimed at protecting Palestinian civilians and establishing long-term stability in the Middle East.