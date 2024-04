🚨 #BREAKING: MASS DESTRUCTION REPORTED AS TORNADOS RIP THROUGH NEBRASKA

This is horrifying stuff to watch.

From the Omaha, NE Emergency Dispatch:

“Chief, we have 30-40 houses gone. We need mass casualty resources.”

As of now, there have been at LEAST 28 touchdowns across… pic.twitter.com/tode7ITIPY

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 26, 2024