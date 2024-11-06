🚨#BREAKING: Netanyahu's convoy was spotted FLEEING the Kriya a few minutes ago after Gallant was FIRED and protests erupted!
What's going on in "Israel"? pic.twitter.com/3TmhtZ8rq2
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) November 5, 2024
