Jerusalem Post Publishes, Then Deletes Report Exposing ‘Illegal U.S. Ballot Harvesting Scheme in Israel’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Jerusalem Post on Monday released a bombshell investigation exposing a “potentially illegal ballot-harvesting scheme in Israel” that appears to be in violation of multiple US states’ laws only to delete the article entirely a day later without explanation.

Fortunately, the post was archived before it was deleted.

Here’s excerpts from their investigation (emphasis added):

‘Post’ uncovers potentially illegal US ballot-harvesting scheme in Israel Investigative efforts have derived that iVoteIsrael has been running its ballot system through ballot harvesting, which is illegal in several US states. By ELLIE ESQUENAZI | NOVEMBER 4, 2024 17:26 | Updated: NOVEMBER 4, 2024 17:56 A potentially illegal ballot-harvesting scheme has been taking place in central Israel ahead of the US presidential election on Tuesday, according to a Jerusalem Post investigation. Ballot harvesting is a process in which completed absentee ballots are collected and taken by a third party to a polling office. It is strictly prohibited in at least six US states, with many others placing partial limits on ballot submissions. The organizer of the operation, iVoteIsrael, advertises itself as a group of American olim (immigrants) “who share concern for the future of America” and promote voting by Americans living in Israel “as part of their civic duty and as a way to exercise their rights.”

Nevertheless, a Post investigation has found that iVoteIsrael has been engaging in ballot harvesting. While iVoteIsrael claims to encourage voters to submit their ballots, concerns have been raised that the group is offering a potentially illegal service by collecting absentee ballots en masse. Although some states in the US have no policy against this, several states, including Pennsylvania and Alabama, have laws that prohibit ballot harvesting. Other states, including Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, and Massachusetts, have placed partial limits on ballot collection. […] Who has been collecting the ballots? When a potential user of iVoteIsrael calls its hotline, a message gives various drop-off spots in central Israel. It also provides the names of the families at those addresses. Further research revealed the identities of some of the individuals. The drop-off spot in Jerusalem’s Sanhedria neighborhood is at a property owned by Chaim and Simi Malinowitz. Chaim Malinowitz, who passed away in 2019, was a father of 10 and a well-known haredi rabbi. He was a Talmudic scholar and the general editor of an edition of the Babylonian Talmud published by ArtScroll. The drop-off spot in Jerusalem’s Rehavia neighborhood is owned by Rabbi Yissachar Dov Krakowski, the director of OU Kosher in Israel. He was a field representative for the OU in 2009 before he became its director. The drop-off spot in Beit Shemesh belongs to Yonah Kaufman, a member of the City Council. He is in charge of its health, aliyah, and absorption portfolios. The drop-off spot in Givat Ze’ev, north of Jerusalem, is owned by Nechemia and Naama Malinowitz. The Jerusalem Post reached out to iVoteIsrael for comment. The US Embassy declined to comment but provided The Post with general election material prepared by the US government which addressed the illegality of ballot harvesting.

The post was deleted sometime over the past day.

The article now only shows a 404 error. No explanation for the article’s deletion is provided and no retraction appears to have been issued.

This demands investigation.