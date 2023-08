BREAKING: Private jet carrying Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has crashed with 10 people on board.

No survivors.

Prigozhin was a media favorite back in June when he led led a failed rebellion against Putin.

“Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported the… pic.twitter.com/YuFcUlXGek

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2023