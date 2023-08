This video is disgusting.

Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Lindsey Graham flew to Ukraine for a fourth time to meet with Zelenskyy.

Look at how they’re slapping eachother on the back like old pals.

They discussed providing Ukraine with even more money and possibly F16… pic.twitter.com/fQevzqWh7O

— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 23, 2023