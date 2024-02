BREAKING: Republican Congressman @mattgaetz EXPLODES, says, “It is a mirage to believe that Hunter Biden was engaged in international business. This was a bribe masquerading as an international business transaction–nothing more, nothing less.” WATCH

BREAKING: Republican Congressman @mattgaetz EXPLODES, says, “It is a mirage to believe that Hunter Biden was engaged in international business. This was a bribe masquerading as an international business transaction–nothing more, nothing less.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/H7uqeLfEYK — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 28, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet