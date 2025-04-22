⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱BREAKING: U.S Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirms Israel’s use of starvation as a policy of pressure and a method of collective punishment.
“A WHO official called upon me to put pressure on Israel to bring more humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. How about we… pic.twitter.com/N9kkFw9bl0
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 21, 2025
3 thoughts on “BREAKING: U.S Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirms Israel’s use of starvation as a policy of pressure and a method of collective punishment.”
It’s the ISRAELIS that are disrupting the flow of humanitarian aid NOT Hamas, you treasonous, inhumane, Zionist MOTHERF$&KER!!!
Comment a friend sent me:
“Yeah, when Mossad and the Pentagon drew up the script for 10/7, the centerpiece of their plan was hostages who would never be released so that the genocide could continue unstoppable with their salespeople able to reference it as the fault of the Palestinians rather than Mossad and America.”
