Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was killed during a traffic stop conducted by Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Shane Iverson along SH 64 E. It took Timothy’s mother around 2 years to get this bodycam footage released to the public.

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was killed during a traffic stop conducted by Rusk County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Shane Iverson along SH 64 E. It took Timothy's mother around 2 years to get this bodycam footage released to the public. pic.twitter.com/b0dK8CQe5e — Suhr Majesty™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) April 21, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



