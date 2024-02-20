BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis have just released footage showing the downing of a second U.S. MQ-9 Reaper Drone as the Red Sea Crisis escalates.

By Kanekoa TheGreat

The $30 million American drone was shot down with a $10,000 missile.

Simultaneously, a British cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden met a similar fate—sunk and abandoned by its crew following a Houthi attack.

Expressing gratitude to “God Almighty,” a Houthi spokesperson reported, “In Hodeidah, the Yemeni air defenses were able to shoot down an American aircraft (MQ-9) with a suitable missile.”

The Houthis previously shot down an MQ-9 Reaper in November off the coast of Yemen.

The U.S. and UK have carried out a number of joint strikes in Yemen, vowing to continue if the Houthis do not cease their attacks.

🚨BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis have just released footage showing the downing of a second U.S. MQ-9 Reaper Drone as the Red Sea Crisis escalates. The $30 million American drone was shot down with a $10,000 missile. Simultaneously, a British cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden met a… pic.twitter.com/vcDa0oTCYr — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 19, 2024