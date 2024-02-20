BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis have just released footage showing the downing of a second U.S. MQ-9 Reaper Drone as the Red Sea Crisis escalates.

By Kanekoa TheGreat

The $30 million American drone was shot down with a $10,000 missile.

Simultaneously, a British cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden met a similar fate—sunk and abandoned by its crew following a Houthi attack.

Expressing gratitude to “God Almighty,” a Houthi spokesperson reported, “In Hodeidah, the Yemeni air defenses were able to shoot down an American aircraft (MQ-9) with a suitable missile.”

The Houthis previously shot down an MQ-9 Reaper in November off the coast of Yemen.

The U.S. and UK have carried out a number of joint strikes in Yemen, vowing to continue if the Houthis do not cease their attacks.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*