Central Pa. drag queen, activist charged with 25 counts of child pornography: police by Jenna Wise

Anastasia Diamond

Brice Williams was an HIV/AIDS prevention advocate and community organizer who was planning to begin work with Glo Harrisburg, a center for LGBTQ+ youth, when PennLive interviewed him in June 2021. He also performed as a drag queen known as Anastasia Diamond. He was charged June 23, 2022 with 25 counts of possessing child pornography. Sean Simmers

Brice Williams, a local drag queen who counseled LGBT youth in Harrisburg, has been charged with downloading photos and videos of child pornography two years ago, court documents said.

Williams, 26, of Chambersburg, is charged with 25 counts of child pornography for at least 49 photos and 25 videos of naked, prepubescent boys that the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said he downloaded between May and December 2020.

The sexually-explicit content showed genitalia and boys performing sex acts on one another — sometimes with an adult man, as well, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday.

Authorities said the boys were under 18 years old, but did not specify their ages.

The affidavit said the photos and video downloads were linked to Williams’ email and home addresses. The pornography was also allegedly downloaded by someone under the username “Ana D,” the affidavit said. “Anastasia Diamond” is Williams’ drag queen persona.

