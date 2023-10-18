One thought on “Charlie Kirk is asking some legitimate questions here

  1. But Charlie said:

    “I stand with Israel.”

    “Trump is the first president in a generation who is willing to take political risks to secure our border.”

    “The calculus is simple: Trump wants more freedom.”

    “One of the reasons why Israel should have a right to defend itself is Israel is a civilized country. Hamas are a bunch of savage animals.”

    About Charlie:

    “He has three properties, a Spanish-style mansion near Phoenix, with a nearby apartment, and a beach-side condo on Florida’s gulf coast.”

    “According to Forbes, Charlie Kirk has a net worth of $19 million. Charlie Kirk receives a salary of up to $100,000 a month.”

    A few pics:

    https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ftsa&q=picture+Trump+charlie+kirk&iax=images&ia=images

    .

