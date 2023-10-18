Charlie Kirk is asking some legitimate questions here pic.twitter.com/hdPvAc12WX
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 17, 2023
One thought on “Charlie Kirk is asking some legitimate questions here”
But Charlie said:
“I stand with Israel.”
“Trump is the first president in a generation who is willing to take political risks to secure our border.”
“The calculus is simple: Trump wants more freedom.”
“One of the reasons why Israel should have a right to defend itself is Israel is a civilized country. Hamas are a bunch of savage animals.”
About Charlie:
“He has three properties, a Spanish-style mansion near Phoenix, with a nearby apartment, and a beach-side condo on Florida’s gulf coast.”
“According to Forbes, Charlie Kirk has a net worth of $19 million. Charlie Kirk receives a salary of up to $100,000 a month.”
A few pics:
