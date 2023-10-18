Ontario man files $35.6 million lawsuit against Pfizer over son’s vaccine death

By Jonathan Bradley – Western Standard News

New Tecumseth, ON, resident Dan Hartman has initiated a wrongful death lawsuit against Pfizer because his son Sean died from the COVID-19 vaccine.

“On the morning of September 27, 2021, 33 days after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination, Sean Hartman was found deceased in his bedroom by his mother,” said Sheikh Law lawyer Umar Sheikh in a court filing.

“The Plaintiff pleads that Sean Hartman died as a result of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination.”

Dan was denied money from the Vaccine Injury Support Program in March despite Sean dying after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My son died 33 days after his first Pfizer vaccine and he was a perfectly healthy boy with no underlying conditions,” he said.

He took a COVID-19 vaccine to be allowed to play hockey. Dan said he took him to the emergency room four days after his first dose because he had brown circles around his eyes, a rash on his face and pain in his right shoulder.

American pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole determined in July Sean died from the COVID-19 vaccine.

