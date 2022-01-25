China criticizes USA for 2nd Amendment

Is democracy flaunted by the US blind to people’s lives? Is freedom touted by the US about the freedom of shooting?https://t.co/uWMNKLGG3B pic.twitter.com/zSTNoClXU5 — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) January 25, 2022

China’s Foreign Ministry attacks Second Amendment rights in U.S. — “One gun shot after another has left countless bullet holes in the American dream.”

Citizen Free Press