Is democracy flaunted by the US blind to people’s lives? Is freedom touted by the US about the freedom of shooting?https://t.co/uWMNKLGG3B pic.twitter.com/zSTNoClXU5
— Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) January 25, 2022
China’s Foreign Ministry attacks Second Amendment rights in U.S. — “One gun shot after another has left countless bullet holes in the American dream.”
6 thoughts on “China criticizes USA for 2nd Amendment”
Hey Creepo, it’s Communism that is the “tumor.” It’s Communism that is the ANTI “Human rights” issue. You talk decency and compassion, but you are deadly and corrupt. You will be made to GO AWAY FOREVER.
.
a lot of talk about something you’ll never understand ..until a few short seconds before they kill you
yup it really is like that for idiots
This is coming from a group that kills its own people if they spek out o’yea an kills their people for their organs , have forced slave labor on them as well. I bet they wish they had a 2A.
Who’s gonna pay attention to a spokesperson who scribble their name 😉
Anyway, it’s amendable, go fk with it, Srote…
I don’t need no stinking amendment 🙂
BTW
Demo should be in front
If you’re thinking what I’m thinking
Sick Commie F$&ks! Sneaky bastards think they are the new Empire of the world, telling my everyone how to run their lives the Commie way.
Fat chance! The little snake is in for a rude awakening if he steps foot in the US.