JUST IN – Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for workers at large businesses will be withdrawn by OSHA tomorrow.
“After evaluating the Supreme Court’s decision, OSHA is withdrawing the Vaccination and Testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard beginning Wednesday, January 26th.
One thought on “OSHA to cancel Vaccine Mandate starting tomorrow”
its not because they want to,, its because they have to
all because they don’t hold the power to do so, and are too chicken shit to admit it