Community in shock after triple murder in Coweta County, $15K reward offered

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing three people during an armed robbery at a shooting range in Grantville.

According to Grantville police, the robbery took place at Lock Stock and Barrell shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday. When police arrived on the scene, they found that the range’s owner, his wife, and their grandson had been murdered. Police have identified the owner as Richard “Tommy” Hawk.

“It’s really hard because, we don’t have stuff like that here in Grantville like that,” Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock told CBS46. “I’ve been doing law enforcement for a little over 40 years and whoever did this, this was, this was kind of different.”

In an emotional letter posted to social media, Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood wrote:

“Let’s keep Richard Hawk and family in our prayers,” the police added in a Facebook post.

Grantville Police say approximately 40 guns and the security camera DVR were taken from the scene. Both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the ATF were called to help investigate the case. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

The ATF along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced the combined reward Saturday morning.

“ATF and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to bring the killer(s) to justice,” said Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin P. Gibbons. “The brutality of these senseless murders along with the fact that these killer(s) have acquired additional firearms make solving this case our top priority.”

“Armed suspects and stolen firearms pose a potential danger to citizens and communities. ATF is soliciting the public’s assistance with any information that leads to those responsible for these crimes.”

Police are asking for the community’s help in gathering any information about the incident. Police say anyone in the area who may have driven by the range between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday may have seen vehicles other than a “white Ford dually truck” and a black Ford Expedition or saw anything along Bohannon Road is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS.

Police are also asking for everyone to share this information so that more people can be aware of the incident and possibly provide information.

Meanwhile, friends of the family told CBS46 this loss hits hard for the community.

“It’s a loss to the community and everyone,” said longtime friend Tony. “I don’t understand why someone would take their lives , they were so nice, they would do anything. “

