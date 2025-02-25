Cop Arrested for Child Sex Abuse, Planting Cameras in 6th Grade Girl’s Bedroom

By Matt Agorist – The Free Thought Project

League City, TX — Another day, another cop exposed for horrific crimes against children—this time, a high-ranking veteran of the Houston Police Department (HPD). Daryn Blake Edwards, a 32-year veteran and former captain, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography, and sexual performance of a child—charges so vile they are difficult to stomach.

According to court documents, Edwards began molesting his victim—identified as Jane Doe—when she was in the sixth grade. Over the past year alone, she reported being assaulted between 85 and 100 times. The abuse wasn’t limited to physical assault; Edwards allegedly installed hidden cameras in her bedroom to record her without her knowledge, further violating her privacy and humanity.

A Predator in Uniform

The shocking allegations detail a pattern of systematic grooming and coercion. Edwards reportedly added his victim on Snapchat and Instagram, using the apps to send explicit messages and solicit nude photos. He even resorted to bribery, offering her money in exchange for sexually explicit images. Disturbingly, he allegedly threatened her with a folder of compromising photos, saying it would “ruin her life” if she didn’t comply.

Investigators discovered that Edwards kept multiple hidden cameras throughout his house, recording minors in various explicit situations. Police have since seized his personal and HPD-issued cell phones as part of the investigation, and his home in League City has been searched under a warrant.

A Long, Corrupt Career

Despite these charges, Edwards was not some low-level beat cop. He spent three decades moving up the ranks at HPD, overseeing divisions like burglary and theft, cyber and financial crimes, and Southwest Patrol. He was even promoted to assistant chief in 2020, before being demoted following the Astroworld tragedy. Despite his past disciplinary issues—including a 2023 written reprimand for policy violations—he remained in a position of power until his arrest.

This raises the question: How many red flags were ignored? How many other officers looked the other way? How long did this abuse go unchecked? These are the kinds of questions police unions and “thin blue line” apologists don’t want the public asking.

HPD has since announced that Edwards has been “relieved of duty” pending an internal affairs investigation—a toothless statement given the heinous nature of his alleged crimes. The reality is that police departments routinely protect their own, even when faced with overwhelming evidence of criminal behavior.

Consider the implications: This man had access to crime scenes, evidence lockers, and confidential databases for decades. He held a position of authority and public trust while allegedly committing some of the worst crimes imaginable. Yet, had he not been caught, he would still be wearing a badge today.

This case is yet another glaring example of systemic corruption within U.S. law enforcement. If a high-ranking police captain can get away with this for years, what else is happening behind closed doors?

A Call for Accountability

There are over 1,100 cases of police officers arrested for sex crimes involving minors in the past decade, and most never see the inside of a prison. And those are just the ones who got caught. The institution that demands unquestioning loyalty and paints itself as the protector of “law and order” is, in reality, riddled with criminals hiding behind a badge.