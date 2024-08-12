Crown Heights Brooklyn – 22 year old antisemite Vincent Sumpter goes on stabbing spree screaming “Free Palestine”, injures one Jewish man.
Video here:pic.twitter.com/dzXDP5H1Wa
— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 11, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Crown Heights Brooklyn – 22 year old antisemite Vincent Sumpter goes on stabbing spree screaming “Free Palestine”, injures one Jewish man.
Video here:pic.twitter.com/dzXDP5H1Wa
— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 11, 2024