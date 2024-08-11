UK Govt Threatens to Extradite Americans for ‘Incitement,’ Censor ‘Legal But Harmful’ Content

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is rounding up Brits and launching a totalitarian crackdown in response to last week’s fiery but mostly peaceful protests over a Rwandan teen stabbing three British girls to death.

From The Telegraph, “Tech giants will be forced to ban fake news under Labour plans”:

Tech companies will be forced to ban fake news from their platforms under plans being considered by the Government in the wake of the riots. Sir Keir Starmer suggested on Friday that the Government would review social media laws as part of efforts to prevent further disorder. The Telegraph understands that ministers are looking at introducing a duty on social media companies to restrict “legal but harmful” content. It could mean that firms are required to remove or suppress posts spreading fake news about asylum seekers or other topics such as self-harm, even if they do not meet the threshold for illegality.

More from The Telegraph, “You will be refused bail even if you only watched riots from the sidelines, judge warns”:

A judge has warned that anybody present at a riot will be remanded in custody, even if they were only a “curious observer”. District Judge Francis Rafferty said that someone’s presence at a riot made them involved in the riot as he refused two bail applications. […] Refusing bail, the judge said: “Anybody involving themselves in this type of behaviour, this type of disorder, as an active participant or a curious observer can expect to be, save for the most exceptional circumstances, remanded into custody, and this defendant is remanded into custody.”

Starmer’s government is letting hardened criminals out of prison to make room for Brits angry over their own displacement.

From The Independent, “Woman arrested over inaccurate social media post on identity of Southport stabbing suspect”:

A woman has been arrested over the posting of inaccurate information on social media about the identity of the suspect in the Southport stabbings. The 55-year-old, from near Chester, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

The UK government took a knee for BLM rioters but now they’re throwing the book at native Brits for protesting three little girls being stabbed to death.

