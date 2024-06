Debbie Hicks was arrested, convicted of a public order offence and fined for filming a completely empty hospital in December 2020—at a time when we were told repeatedly that the hospitals were “overwhelmed”—in an attempt to prove that the so-called “pandemic” was a scam. A Scottish Covid-19 inquiry recently heard from hospital staff that hospitals were indeed “half-empty” during that period. Hospital porter, Neil Craig: “We were used to the wards being full to capacity… but then you’d go into the wards and they were, like, half-empty.”

