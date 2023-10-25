Did you know that CPS is one of the alleged leaders in human trafficking? It could be why this footage was removed. pic.twitter.com/hlF1Fe3SPz
— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 25, 2023
Posted: October 25, 2023
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Did you know that CPS is one of the alleged leaders in human trafficking? It could be why this footage was removed.”
when they show up to grab the “merchandise”, leave an example for the other kidnappers to think about before proceeding to other homes
so when a family court “judge” gets his horns , no one should feel sorry about it .. they had it coming . its way past time to ramp it up folks
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/a-suspect-is-still-on-the-run-after-killing-a-judge-at-his-home-in-a-targeted-attack-after-a-child-custody-ruling-sheriff-says/ar-AA1ixYih