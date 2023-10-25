Mark Middleton, a man who loved his wife and kids too much to ever commit suicide, was found dead 30 FEET AWAY from a shotgun!
He worked as a top aide to Bill Clinton and signed Jefferey Epstein into the White House 7 of the 17 times he visited that were captured on record.… pic.twitter.com/5rYeWOJY5A
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 24, 2023
Posted: October 25, 2023
2 thoughts on “Mark Middleton, a man who loved his wife and kids too much to ever commit suicide, was found dead 30 FEET AWAY from a shotgun!”
Killary at it again, shotgun 30 feet away – they don’t have that much recoil unless you are having some help by another Killary and Bills clown show.
lay with dogs ..well y’all know the rest ..zero sympathy here, Just like when Big Mike and Barry killed the cook ..meh , stop catering to these fks
these people are enablers, and kiss asses to the criminal syndicate over running your country , give them none of your tears or support