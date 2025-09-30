Digital ID to Stop Illegal Migrant Labor: Problem-Reaction-Solution

By Armageddon Prose – Zerohedge

“All adults will be issued with digital ID cards under plans by Sir Keir Starmer to tackle illegal immigration.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce… his backing in principle for a so-called “Brit card” designed to combat illegal migrants working in the black economy.

Anyone seeking to start a new job or rent a property would be required to present their digital ID, which would then be checked automatically against a central database of individuals entitled to work in the UK. At present, workers have to show one of a number of physical ID documents, but there are concerns that some of these can be faked and there is little to stop unscrupulous employers claiming they have made a check when they have not. Britain is one of the few countries in Europe without a national ID card system, which critics claim has allowed a black market in jobs to flourish, making the UK attractive to illegal migrants. However, it has been opposed by civil liberties groups for infringing on people’s privacy. The former Labour government tried to introduce ID cards, with the first issued in 2009, but the scheme was scrapped by the incoming Conservative-led coalition on the basis that it was an “erosion of civil liberties”. Previously Downing Street had poured cold water on the plans, but in the face of a growing backlash over the surge in illegal migrants and asylum hotels, Downing Street confirmed last month it was planning to crack down on “pull factors”* and illegal working, including exploring options around digital ID.”

*Pull factors! More on those in a minute.

I plugged this into my proprietary Armageddon Prose AI-free anti-bullshit filter and got the following translation into human-speak:

“We illegally imported the Third World and, lo and behold, businesses we’re never going to prosecute used illegal migrants to undercut native wages and destroy what’s left of the middle class.

Who could have foreseen that outcome?

Anyway, we’re going to use the problem we created ourselves as a pretext to strip the meager remains of your civil liberties now.

Kindly, in British fashion, shut your peasant mouths and comply or we’ll be forced to throw you in prison for hate speech.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Even the domesticated Brits might not have been willing to sign onto a national — and later, global — digital ID regime without some “catastrophic and catalyzing event,” to borrow a phrase from the authors of “Project For a New American Century.”

So catastrophe is what the governing authorities gave them.

Classic problem-reaction-solution stuff.

Related: British PM: We Censor Anti-Migrant Protests ‘For the Children’

Curiously not mentioned in Starmer’s announcement of the dystopia is the migrant “pull factor” that is the United Nations Organization for Migration, which bypasses any semblance of member states’ sovereignty for the sake of “provision of direct services to migrants, and advocacy on behalf of migrants.”

Via The International Organization for Migration (IOM) (emphasis added):

“NGOs and IOM work together in organizing or carrying out workshops, seminars and information dissemination campaigns specifically directed at increasing awareness of the human rights of migrants. IOM and NGOs also conduct research and collect information to identify and address abuses… Technical cooperation projects can provide NGOs with technical and material support to enhance civil society’s role and contribution in the migration sector, including their efforts in research, the provision of direct services to migrants, and advocacy on behalf of migrants. NGOs are frequently partners as well in IOM technical cooperation activities benefiting governments.”

Also unaddressed, of course, is the other “pull factor” — luxury accommodations for migrants on the UK public dime. Cultural enrichment, after all, isn’t free.

In separate but equal news, here’s a video of a migrant invoking his right to rape a German woman in a public park because he “has needs” — government-sponsored cultural enrichment in action

Today, the digital ID cards are for the migrants under the auspices of combatting the black market labor economy.

Tomorrow, for sure, they’ll be weaponized to suppress domestic political dissent.

The Brits will also be forced, at the risk of being cut out from civil society and their bank accounts frozen, to, among many other humiliations, eat zhe bugs instead of actual meat.

Wave farewell to your mutton pie, peasants!