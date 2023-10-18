Discern Truth from Deception – Israel Is Another False Flag Event to Start World War III

By Caroline Chang, American Media Periscope

If anyone believes one word of the mainstream News propaganda and lies about what happened in Israel on Saturday, October 7th, then you must ask yourself, have you learned anything from the 9/11 false flag event and the false flag global Plandemic of 2020.

The only thing you need to know is this one fact, Israel has the most sophisticated high-tech surveillance equipment in the world. There is no place on earth more secure than Israel. Not one single word that the MSM is reporting is true, not one word. Just like not one word was true about what was reported about 9/11 and not one word was true that was reported about COVID-19.

Completed Staged False Flag Event

The entire fake attack on Israel was staged from beginning to end, with deception, diversion, and lies. Like with every war in mankind’s history, they all started with false flag events. The Globalists create false flag events that are so obviously fake. Once you open your mind, use critical thinking skills, and use a little common sense, you can see clearly that what we have been told about these events is impossible.

The Globalists are laughing at us because we can be so easily tricked and fooled with obvious lies. Such as the obvious lie that an amateur pilot could fly a commercial jet into a building only 5 stories high, like the Pentagon.

Every single war in the history of mankind started with a false flag event created by the Global Elites. They love starting wars for so many reasons. It helps with their depopulation agenda, and they make extremely large sums of money from war. War is big business for them. They could care less about which side wins because they are controlling both sides.

Innocent civilians on both sides are being murdered, and the same hand controls both sides. They want to create division among the world’s population, and this is the war they want to kick off World War III. Nevertheless, this will not work because too many people worldwide are awake now to their plan.

Israel has the most sophisticated hi-tech surveillance system in the world.

Impossible To Be a Surprise Attack

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is one of the most trained and best-equipped armies in the world. They protect a very small area of land in terms of Israel and Gaza. Israel has Mossad, one of the most sophisticated and widespread intelligence agencies in the world, with the most sophisticated hi-tech surveillance system in the world.

Their surveillance system is on the cutting edge. It can detect everything that is going on in that area. Yet, somehow hundreds of Hamass militants laid siege to Israel and put thousands of rockets into Israel. How in the heck did Hamass even get their hands on such weapons? Which they somehow gathered or built without Mossad and the IDF having any idea? This sounds like amateur pilots flying commercial airlines into buildings to me. Basically impossible!

There were Hamass operatives coming into Israel on freaking hang gliders. Really? But they were never detected by the most advanced surveillance system in the world. There was fighting in all these different areas, different locations. Still, the IDF, Mossad, and all the rest of that vast Israeli security network had no idea.

The only ones who were surprised were unsuspecting innocent civilian citizens. Very much like what happened on 9/11 in America. People are already calling this Israel’s 9/11, which is a great comparison. Because both events were completely planned, fabricated, and staged from within their own country. This was planned and orchestrated by the two governments involved at the very top. Nothing that is being reported by the MSM even makes logical sense.

It Took Years to See Through 9/11 Lies

Here is the silver lining. It took many years for the truth about 9/11 to emerge. Now anyone with a working brain cell knows without a doubt that 9/11 was a false flag staged event by the Globalists. However, with last Saturday’s staged attack on Israel, it is already known that this is a false flag event. That means we are making great progress.

A Former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Soldier

A former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Soldier who was a border observer, and she also worked with the highest-level technology surveillance. She states on Saturday, “If a bird came close, we knew. Even a cockroach came to our fence border, we knew. How did 400 Hamass pass through today?”

The answer to her question is that they were allowed in. The border was wide open for them. The wonderful thing is that millions are aware that the Globalist’s plans to depopulate the earth and enslave those that remain, are so prevalent now that their false flag events are exposed as soon as they happen.

With every false flag event, the Globalists are hoping that you take sides and fight among each other. This is all a part of their divide-and-conquer strategy. They want us to fight each other, so we don’t look up at the hand that is holding the strings on both sides.

Colonel Leroy Fletcher Prouty

Colonel Leroy Fletcher Prouty served as Chief of Special Operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President John F. Kennedy. He was a colonel in the United States Air Force, he retired from military service to become a bank executive.

Fletcher Prouty became a staunch critic of U.S. foreign policy, particularly the covert activities of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which he believed was working on behalf of a secret world elite. He was saying this in the 1960s and thereafter. He said, “No one has to direct an assassination, it happens.” That statement also applies to fake false flag attacks. Also, Fletcher Prouty said, “Who has the power to call off or reduce the usual security precautions?”

Here’s another important quote from Fletcher Prouty, “The Kennedy assassination has demonstrated that most of the major events of world significance are masterfully planned and orchestrated by an elite coterie of enormously powerful people… who are not of one nation, one ethnic grouping or one overriding important business group. They are a power unto themselves for whom others work. Neither is this power elite of recent origin; its roots go deep into the past.”

The Sabbatean Cult Goes Back to the 1600s

David Icke has been exposing the real leaders of Israel for many years. They are not of true Jewish descent at all. The leaders of Israel are the Sabbatean cult that infiltrated the Jewish culture many centuries ago.

The Sabbatean cult is basically a group of satanic worshipers who are experts in pretending to be what they are not. Therefore, they might pose as Islamic leaders, they might pose as Vatican leaders, and they have mercilessly posed as Jewish leaders for the Jewish people of Israel.

It was this Sabbatean cult, with the Rothschilds very much involved, who were responsible for the creation of Israel after World War II in 1948. The horrors match what is happening now, and more, who forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to leave their homeland in terror never to return.

It is so important to understand not to take sides when you look at what is happening now, and the horrors of what has been imposed upon Jewish civilians. We should never take sides because both sides are being controlled by the same hand, ultimately, you are looking at the same people.

Israel Government Forced Their Citizen to Be Test Subjects

The Sabbateans who have been the controllers of Israel from the start, and here is the irony, they hate Jewish people; they have contempt for them. This Sabbatean cult has already thrown the Jewish people in Israel under the bus by forcing them to become human guinea pigs.

The Israeli government forced experimental COVID shots onto all their citizens. When the COVID-19 shots were first rolled out, the government mandated that the entire country become the first test subject for these dangerous shots.

The entire Jewish population of Israel has to contemplate how they were treated during the fake pandemic, plandemic, and how they were forced in many and various ways to get the experimental COVID shots, which has killed and harmed so many in its wake. This is proof of the contempt that the Israeli government has for its Jewish population.

The Exact Same Global Cult is Behind Hamass

Concurrently, at the same time, this global cult is also controlling Hamass. If you want to bring two groups of people into conflict with each other, then you want to control both sides. They play the people of both sides against one another. It is only the civilian citizens who suffer and take on all the consequences on both sides of the conflict. People need to wake up and see that the only side to take is to stand up for truth and not be manipulated by the Globalist Elites’ lies.

When you look at the history of Hamass, you will see how much influence, and fundamental direction in its creation came from the Israeli government. Therefore, Hamass is hanging the Palestinian civilians out to dry, and the same way it is happening with the government of Israel and the Israeli civilians.

Already Targeting Iran

Netanyahu is already talking about targeting Iran, saying that once they have overcome Hamass, they are going to go after Iran. Because he is saying that Iran is behind Hamass. Iran is another cult-controlled regime.

Well, let’s face it, all the major governments of the world are controlled by the Globalists. Netanyahu statement about going after Iran is exactly why they planned this False Flag event. Going after Iran will have a big implication for the rest of the world. This is the plan.

The plan is to create a conflict between the West and the East, creating World War III. The East would involve China, as the dominant country, Russia, Iran, and a few other countries. Iran has been invited to join this BRICS economic trading group, which is dominated by China and Russia.

Albert Pike Letter to Giuseppe Mazzini

Albert Pike was an American author, poet, orator, editor, lawyer, jurist, and Confederate States Army general who served as an Associate Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court from 1864 to 1865. Becoming a 33-degree Freemason, and a top leader of the Ku Klux Klan, Pike was also believed to be a Luciferian. He claimed he was able to summon Lucifer at will as the Grand Master of the Order of the Palladium.

Pike wrote a letter to Italian cult operative Giuseppe Mazzini, dated August 15, 1871. In this letter, he graphically outlined the plan for three world wars to transform global society into a One World Order dystopia. It has been reported that this letter came to light by a former Canadian naval officer named William Guy Carr in the 1950s.

Traditional Satanism, an ancient Luciferian cult, was introduced to the inner circle of the Masonic lodges. This influence has flourished in modern-day Freemasonry in the hidden rites of the upper degrees.

Leaders of industry, entertainment, the CIA, Congress, and our military leaders are inundated with Freemasonic Palladium, a Luciferian New World Order. It’s everywhere you look in Washington D.C. if you have eyes that see.

Here is an excerpt from the chilling predictions written in Pike’s letter. Three World Wars, funded in great part by the House of Rothschild, from the letter he wrote to 33-degree Italian Illuminati head and Mafia founder Giuseppe Mazzini.

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion…We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”

The Globalist’s Agenda & Plan for World War III Has Been Exposed

Now that the agenda and plan for World War III has been exposed to the world. The obvious fake false flag events have been exposed. We can clearly see where this satanic globalist cult wants to take humanity. They are seeking to lead the world ever closer step-by-step to a global One World Order dystopia.

It is up to us to put a stop to the madness! No one is going to save us from ourselves. We individually and collectively are creating this 3D Matrix reality. We are sovereign beings, and only we have the power to put a stop to it. We put a stop to this by stop fighting each other. Stop falling for obvious lies. If we all come together and not take sides against each other. We will get through this together.

Sending many prayers to all the people in Israel and Palestine. Surrounding them with Love, Light and protection. The power of prayer has been scientifically proven to work. Let’s stand up for are brothers and sisters in the middle east.

