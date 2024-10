UNREAL. Doocy asks KJP why the Biden/Harris admin can send immediate funding to Lebanon without Congress coming back, but can’t do the same for add'l disaster funds to NC.

KJP calls his question “misinformation."

After a testy exchange, she storms out.pic.twitter.com/H1yGEsKDyI

— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2024