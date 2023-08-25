Dr. Chris Shoemaker Explains Shocking Dangers of DNA Strands Found in Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines

By Frank Wright – Lewrockwell.com

Warns they make the most toxic protein ever created on earth. The Moderna vaccine is causing myocarditis, 1 in 25 recipients will develop it, up to 75 percent of them will die within ten years, and the mutagenic injections will lead to increased rates of cancer and other fatal diseases.

Shoemaker has reappeared in a recent interview with Jim Ferguson of The Jim Ferguson Analysis with proof that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 “vaccines” contain DNA – and that the claim the novel injections are “safe and effective” is a “complete lie.”

Discussing a pioneering study on the true contents of the novel injections, he cites a debate in the Australian senate which mentions that up to 1 in 25 of Moderna vaccine recipients will develop autoimmune myocarditis.

This condition, which Shoemaker says was practically unknown before the COVID “vaccines”, will see up to 75 percent of the myocarditis patients die within ten years. In addition, the invasive DNA is likely to be behind 18 million worldwide excess deaths in 2021, says Shoemaker, as he warns the mutagenic injections will lead to increased rates of cancer and other fatal diseases.

‘Plasmidgate’ – DNA present despite denials

Shoemaker reminds us that he is not a virologist or immunologist. He states that the news of “Plasmidgate” is the work of respected experts . It proves the presence of invasive genetic material in the Pfizer and Moderna injections – which has always been denied by the pharmaceutical giants.

Shoemaker says this DNA can alter the behavior of invaded cells in those who receive the so-called vaccines – for years to come. His claims are founded on expert research in the field.

As Newstarget reported on May 25:

Microbiologist Dr. Kevin McKernan has discovered ‘unacceptable levels’ of double-stranded DNA plasmids floating around Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Pharmaceutical and medical device R&D executive Sasha Latypova expounded on McKernan’s findings in an interview with ‘The Freedom Corner with Peter Sweden.’

Shoemaker repeatedly cites the findings of microbiologist Dr. Kevin McKernan, whose April 2023 study discovered the presence of DNA in the injections.

He cites the support of Dr. Jessica Rose, U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) analyst, who in an October 22 interview said, “The job of COVID fact-checkers is to criminalize the truth.”

Rose has a Substack which explains to the public the importance of McKernan’s findings, which is published under a pseudonym here.

‘Obfuscation’ and excess deaths

Shoemaker estimates that the total worldwide excess deaths of 2021-22 were a whopping 30 million.

He describes the attempts in the media to attribute myocarditis to COVID infections, and not the injections, as “obfuscation.”

The claim that myocarditis from the germ [of COVID] was equally large as from the vaccine – that’s a complete lie… The ratio is like 20 000 or 40 000 more so from the vaccine. The vaccine is causing myocarditis.

With the pioneering research proving the contents of the injected material to be invasive DNA, Shoemaker says there can be no doubt of criminal malfeasance in those who made the claim of “safe and effective.”

‘Safe and effective were two lies’

Shoemaker derides the oft-parroted claim that the “vaccines” were “100 percent safe and effective.” He states that the “one clear lie made from the start was there is absolutely no DNA in this product.”

The claim – made at the time – that the injections cannot affect your genetic code is “a complete lie by Pfizer and Moderna.”

Yet the crux of his interview dealt with the alarming discovery that the injections themselves contained over 30 percent DNA by weight.

The inclusion of DNA within an mRNA messenger means that foreign DNA can penetrate the cell nucleus of anyone receiving the injections. Which cells, and where in the body – no one can say with confidence.

Shoemaker reminds us of another false promise of safety – that the “vaccine” when delivered would remain near the injection site.

The DNA, from the Wuhan lab and elsewhere, is combined with messenger RNA…within six minutes it’s going throughout your body…brain cells, heart cells, kidney cells… It never stayed in your shoulder for a short while as predicted – that was a complete lie.

It went everywhere in rapid fashion, said Shoemaker. When he says “everywhere,” he means into the center of cells.

