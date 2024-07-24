Dr. Peter Hotez about using Homeland Security and NATO to fight anti-vaccine aggression, anti-science aggression:

By Camus

“I’ve said to the Biden administration: “The health sector can’t solve this on its own, we’re going to have to bring in Homeland Security, Commerce Department, Justice Department to help us understand how to do this”.

I met with doctor Tedros last month in Geneva, WHO the director general to say: “I don’t know that the World Health Organization can solve this on our own. We need the other United Nations Agencies, NATO.”

This is a security problem because it’s no longer a theoretical construct or some arcane academic exercise. 200,000 Americans died because of anti-vaccine aggression, anti-science aggression.

And so this is now a lethal force. And now I feel as a pediatric vaccine scientist, just as it’s important for me to make new vaccines to save lives, the other side of saving lives is countering this anti-vaccine aggression.”

